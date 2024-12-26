Which stadium is the best in the Gallagher Premiership?
There are 10 Gallagher Premiership teams fighting tooth and nail to lift the title this season. And a key part of reaching the semi-finals is home form and away form.
But which stadium is the best in England and which comes up short? Well here is my ultimate ranking of the 10 Premiership grounds.
10 – Kingston Park, Newcastle Falcons
The weather probably doesn’t help but Kingston Park just doesn’t really do it for me (or anyone?).
The home of Newcastle Falcons is well priced for fans but it is just a little bit drab and a tad out of the City Centre for my liking.
On TV, and we know they’ve tried the reverse, seeing the small club house on the far side doesn’t scream “top flight England”
Capacity: 10,200
9 – Stone X, Saracens
The Stone X is by all means a solid stadium but it quite often lacks a little bit of soul and heart.
It’s in the middle of nowhere with shuttle buses required to ship you two and from the closest tube stop – this matters in the capital – while there’s a distinct lack of local spots (Mill Hill RFC aside) to enjoy a pre-match drink or snack within eye shot of the Stone X.
That said, their two main stands are designed well with comfortable seats, which is something.
Capacity: 10,500
8 – Salford Community Stadium, Sale Sharks
Sale have looked at relocating from the Salford Community Stadium before. It’s “fine” but doesn’t really serve a purpose for the club’s ideal fan base.
A little bit soulless in Salford, they’ve still done an astonishing job in increasing attendances.
It’s very rugby league, probably because it is used by the Salford Red Devils, and lacks a bit of tradition.
Capacity: 12,000
7 – Sandy Park, Exeter Chiefs
We’re getting to the fun stadiums now and Sandy Park has seen an increase in capacity in recent seasons.
They’ve added a lovely tier above their traditional terrace but it is very expensive to enjoy a game there.
Getting to Devon is fine but the heavy reliance on cars means parking must need further improvement.
Capacity: 15,600
6 – Ashton Gate, Bristol Bears
Ashton Gate is the closest thing the Premiership has to a Premier League stadium with the footballing siblings Bristol City in the second tier of the pyramid.
But it is just too big to be higher up on this list. The odd sell out isn’t enough to offset the void left with 10,000 empty seats for most games, even if their average attendance beats most others in the Premiership. The dead space is noticeable and the atmosphere at times is lacking.
Capacity: 27,000
5 – Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Saints
Easy to get to by public transport and with masses of public parking; cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (whatever that means) lands a big tick in this department.
But multiple trips to the East Midlands leaves much to be desired in the form of atmosphere.
It just doesn’t feel fiery enough to be home to the defending champions, despite the marketing team working their socks off to secure sell out after sell out in the league.
Top ground, though.
Capacity: 15,249
4 – The Stoop, Harlequins
Finally, a London stadium with some proper atmosphere. It may be full of the poshest bunch in London but the Stoop is a solid experience – even with the lack of terraces.
Tickets are extortionately expensive but they do put on a show in south-west London.
And the modest stadium capacity means getting back from the hellish Twickenham Station is less of a chore than when matches are on across the road at Allianz Stadium.
Capacity: 14,816
3 – Welford Road, Leicester Tigers
And for the top three. Welford Road is the biggest Premiership stadium and a fitting venue for the biggest club in England (that has not gone bust).
Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium has seen good developments over the years but has kept its character with the Breedon Stand and its terrace.
It’s a proper stadium and worthy of a podium place.
Capacity: 25,849
2 – The Rec, Bath
Location. Tick. Tradition. Tick. Tranquillity. Tick. The Rec really is a great spot to watch rugby.
And most fans should look past the lack of roof on two stands and the slight wear and tear around the place and enjoy the setting.
What I cannot get past, and what knocks it off top spot, is the cost of a ticket. You cannot justify such a price without factoring in that the club risks losing the next generation of fans to the much more affordable Bristol.
Capacity: 14,509
1 – Kingsholm, Gloucester
Top spot goes to the ground that screams tradition while embracing the 21st century. The world famous shed roars long before the first whistle is blown and always fills up.
Prices are affordable for younger people, who often help create the atmosphere, while there are options behind the posts to both sit and stand.
Kingsholm is quintessentially Premiership Rugby, and gets my gold medal for 2024.
Capacity: 16,115
Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11