Which stadium is the best in the Gallagher Premiership?

There are 10 Gallagher Premiership teams fighting tooth and nail to lift the title this season. And a key part of reaching the semi-finals is home form and away form.

But which stadium is the best in England and which comes up short? Well here is my ultimate ranking of the 10 Premiership grounds.

10 – Kingston Park, Newcastle Falcons

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: A general view of a player practicing prior to the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Newcastle Falcons and Sale Sharks at Kingston Park on September 22, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

The weather probably doesn’t help but Kingston Park just doesn’t really do it for me (or anyone?).

The home of Newcastle Falcons is well priced for fans but it is just a little bit drab and a tad out of the City Centre for my liking.

On TV, and we know they’ve tried the reverse, seeing the small club house on the far side doesn’t scream “top flight England”

Capacity: 10,200

9 – Stone X, Saracens

BARNET, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Saracens and London Scottish players take part in a minutes silence in honour of Remembrance Day prior to the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Saracens and London Scottish at StoneX Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The Stone X is by all means a solid stadium but it quite often lacks a little bit of soul and heart.

It’s in the middle of nowhere with shuttle buses required to ship you two and from the closest tube stop – this matters in the capital – while there’s a distinct lack of local spots (Mill Hill RFC aside) to enjoy a pre-match drink or snack within eye shot of the Stone X.

That said, their two main stands are designed well with comfortable seats, which is something.

Capacity: 10,500

8 – Salford Community Stadium, Sale Sharks

SALFORD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the stadium during the Aviva Premiership match between Sale Sharks and London Wasps at the AJ Bell Stadium on September 20, 2013 in Salford, England. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images) ***Local caption*** AJ Bell Stadium

Sale have looked at relocating from the Salford Community Stadium before. It’s “fine” but doesn’t really serve a purpose for the club’s ideal fan base.

A little bit soulless in Salford, they’ve still done an astonishing job in increasing attendances.

It’s very rugby league, probably because it is used by the Salford Red Devils, and lacks a bit of tradition.

Capacity: 12,000

7 – Sandy Park, Exeter Chiefs

EXETER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: A aerial view of the stadium prior to the Investec Champions Cup match between Exeter Chiefs and Stade Toulousain at Sandy Park on December 15, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

We’re getting to the fun stadiums now and Sandy Park has seen an increase in capacity in recent seasons.

They’ve added a lovely tier above their traditional terrace but it is very expensive to enjoy a game there.

Getting to Devon is fine but the heavy reliance on cars means parking must need further improvement.

Capacity: 15,600

6 – Ashton Gate, Bristol Bears

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of play during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Saracens at Ashton Gate on September 17, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ashton Gate is the closest thing the Premiership has to a Premier League stadium with the footballing siblings Bristol City in the second tier of the pyramid.

But it is just too big to be higher up on this list. The odd sell out isn’t enough to offset the void left with 10,000 empty seats for most games, even if their average attendance beats most others in the Premiership. The dead space is noticeable and the atmosphere at times is lacking.

Capacity: 27,000

5 – Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Saints

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: A general view of cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Gloucester Rugby at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on November 30, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Easy to get to by public transport and with masses of public parking; cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (whatever that means) lands a big tick in this department.

But multiple trips to the East Midlands leaves much to be desired in the form of atmosphere.

It just doesn’t feel fiery enough to be home to the defending champions, despite the marketing team working their socks off to secure sell out after sell out in the league.

Top ground, though.

Capacity: 15,249

4 – The Stoop, Harlequins

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 03: An aerial view of The Stoop is seen prior to the U20 Six Nations Rugby match between England and Scotland on February 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Finally, a London stadium with some proper atmosphere. It may be full of the poshest bunch in London but the Stoop is a solid experience – even with the lack of terraces.

Tickets are extortionately expensive but they do put on a show in south-west London.

And the modest stadium capacity means getting back from the hellish Twickenham Station is less of a chore than when matches are on across the road at Allianz Stadium.

Capacity: 14,816

3 – Welford Road, Leicester Tigers

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: (EDITORS NOTE: This photograph was taken using a drone) An aerial view of Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, home of Leicester Tigers Rugby Club on August 19, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And for the top three. Welford Road is the biggest Premiership stadium and a fitting venue for the biggest club in England (that has not gone bust).

Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium has seen good developments over the years but has kept its character with the Breedon Stand and its terrace.

It’s a proper stadium and worthy of a podium place.

Capacity: 25,849

2 – The Rec, Bath

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: A general view of the ground during the Aviva Premiership game between Bath and London Wasps at The Recreation Ground on November 27, 2010 in Bath, England. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Location. Tick. Tradition. Tick. Tranquillity. Tick. The Rec really is a great spot to watch rugby.

And most fans should look past the lack of roof on two stands and the slight wear and tear around the place and enjoy the setting.

What I cannot get past, and what knocks it off top spot, is the cost of a ticket. You cannot justify such a price without factoring in that the club risks losing the next generation of fans to the much more affordable Bristol.

Capacity: 14,509

1 – Kingsholm, Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: An aerial view of Kingsholm Stadium prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Gloucester Rugby and Castres Olympique on January 19, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Top spot goes to the ground that screams tradition while embracing the 21st century. The world famous shed roars long before the first whistle is blown and always fills up.

Prices are affordable for younger people, who often help create the atmosphere, while there are options behind the posts to both sit and stand.

Kingsholm is quintessentially Premiership Rugby, and gets my gold medal for 2024.

Capacity: 16,115

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11