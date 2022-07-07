Which? reports Easyjet to CAA for mistreating passengers throughout travel chaos

Easyjet rebutted the accusations saying passengers were clearly told about their rights.

Consumer champion Which? has reported Easyjet to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for allegedly mistreating passengers over the last weeks of travel chaos.

Which? accused the low-cost airline of keeping travellers in the dark about their right to either be booked on another company’s flight or claim compensation.

By directing stranded customers to the ‘Manage My Bookings’, Easyjet, Which? argued, allowed people to rebook only on its own flights.

“EasyJet has treated its passengers appallingly, but this is just the latest example of a systemic problem in the aviation sector – some airlines routinely ignore their legal obligations because they know they won’t face any consequences,” said Which?’s travel editor Rory Boland.

“A major overhaul is desperately needed, so the government must give the CAA stronger powers so it can hit operators with heavy fines when necessary.

“Ministers should also drop their ill-conceived plans to slash compensation rates for domestic flights.”

The decision comes a week after the consumer champion accused the likes of Ryanair, British Airways (BA) and TUI of breaking consumer law by either “blacklisting” or adopting a misleading language over refund policies.

The companies rebutted, condemning Which?’s “unfounded and unsupported allegations.”

Commenting on the complaint, Easyjet said passengers are clearly made aware of their rights.

“We provide customers with a leading self-service tool which enables them to reroute quickly and easily on alternative flights where their flight is cancelled,” the airline said.

“We clearly inform customers that if there are no easyJet alternative flights within 24 hours, they can book flights via an alternative carrier and we’ll reimburse them in full or they can choose a full refund.”