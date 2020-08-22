Where to eat in London: Old favourites reopening and new places to check out

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry for months, but the business is bouncing back, with more of our favourite places to eat and drink reopening every day, and some new ones joining them too.

In this regular column, we’ll bring you the latest news from the front-line of the food business, complete with the details you need to book a table.

Hawks Nest

Fitzdares

The Laughing Heart

Hutong

Bala Baya

Aqua Shard

The Hawk’s Nest

The Hawk’s Nest, London’s newest outdoor street food space, is now open in Shepherd’s Bush. Bringing life back to Goldhawk Road, it’s housed in a converted railway arch and goods yard. The Italian menu includes anti-pasti alongside stone-baked sourdough pizzas – all washed down with a Blood Orange Margarita.

Go to the-hawks-nest.co.uk

The Fitzdares Club

On 1 September, bookmaker Fitzdares will open a private members’ club in the heart of Mayfair. Following a number of successful pop-ups, the bookmaker has decided to provide members a permanent place to watch live sport in both comfort and luxury. It promises an amazing wine list, incredible food and private rooms.

Go to fitzdares.com

Aqua Shard

Modern British restaurant aqua shard recently announced its new ‘Forgotten British Menu’, offering a selection of dishes that have been lost over time. Situated on the 31st floor of The Shard, you still get lovely views of London.

Go to aquashard.co.uk

The Laughing Heart

The Laughing Heart reopens with an overhaul of its food and drink offering, including a new seasonal menu and a more concise wine list. Owner Charlie Mellor has also been working on a delivery service aimed at independent restaurants called Big Night.

Go to thelaughingheartlondon.com

Hutong

Located on level 33 of The Shard, Hutong is the City A.M. pick for the best Shard-based restaurant, with some genuinely excellent Northern Chinese cuisine. Hutong has introduced new additions to the menu, alongside its ever-popular signatures.

Go to hutong.co.uk

Bala Baya

Bala Baya is once again bringing the taste of Tel Aviv to Union Street Arches, Bankside. The rooftop terrace is now extra-useful as a socialy distanced option.

Go to balabaya.co.uk