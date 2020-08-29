Where to eat in London: Old favourites reopening and new places to check out

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry for months, but the business is bouncing back, with more of our favourite places to eat and drink reopening every day, and some new ones joining them too.

In this regular column, we’ll bring you the latest news from the front-line of the food business, complete with the details you need to book a table.

Mama Shelter will reopen the doors to its hotel and restaurant, Mama London. Located in the heart of the East End, Mama London’s restaurant, bar and terrace offer a handy al fresco spot for drinkers and diners to reunite. Situated in the centre of the hotel with an open roof and terrace-style seating, it’s ideal for social distancing.

Go to mamashelter.com

Sexy Fish on Berkeley Square is back, offering its mash-up of spenny cocktails, mad wall-art, decent Asian cuisine and tunez from the in-house DJ.

Go to sexyfish.com

Authentic Italian neighbourhood restaurant Daphne’s has reopened, including its conservatory, which is available for private bookings for lunch or dinner, or up to 50 for a standing cocktail reception.

Go to daphnes-restaurant.co.uk

Knightsbridge restaurant and bar Sumosan Twiga is back serving its signature Japanese and Italian menu. Throughout lockdown, the Sumosan Twiga kitchen has been developing a new menu for the reopening which sticks to the frankly bonkers Japanese/Italian combo.

Go to sumosantwigalondon.com

Honouring Joël Robuchon’s vision for excellence, simplicity and consistency, Le Deli Robuchon returns as the ideal all day dining solution, serving breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks with eat-in or take-away options and offer the very best in French products to purchase, many of which Joël Robuchon chose and championed himself.

Go to robuchonlondon.co.uk

The 5-star hotel Prince Akatoki Londonl in Marylebone has reopened, meaning TOKii and The Malt Lounge and Bar also return, offering a new summer menu, picnic hampers, Japanese inspired afternoon tea and delivery services.

Go to tokii.co.uk