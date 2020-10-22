Mark's Bar reopens in the basement of 1 Lombard Street

Mark Hix made a surprise return to London this summer, joining Soren Jessen at 1 Lombard Street as the City institution’s new Director of Food and Drink. But that isn’t the only surprise Hix had up his sleeve. This month another of his ventures has reappeared: the speak-easy-style Mark’s Bar, which was once a staple at the now-defunct Hix Soho.

“It’s sure to piss off my former Soho landlord, who decided to double my rent to £500,000 a year,” Hix wrote in his City A.M. column. “That nasty piece of business has bitten him on the arse as the old site is now sitting empty.”

Read more: Square Mile to relax al fresco dining rules in bid to save bars and restaurants

Hix left London to return to Lyme Regis after his restaurant business fell into administration earlier this year. He was able to buy back the site of his Oyster and Fish House and launched a fresh-fish van before announcing his return to the capital.

The new Mark’s Bar in 1 Lombard Street

Mark’s Bar now resides in the basement below the 1 Lombard Street brasserie and will showcase classic cocktails from Hix Soho alongside some new additions. Unlike last time, Mark’s Bar is now a members’ club, making it an even more exclusive haunt for those of us who remain in the City during these testing times.

Read more: Ready to order? Business lunches may be exempt from new Tier 2 restrictions

To celebrate the opening, Hix shared with us the recipe for one of his signature cocktails, The Temperley sour, which he says was “inspired by the classic whisky sour but made using my favourite Somerset drinks producer Julian Temperley, who has been making delicious and unique cider brandy for 25 years.”

Here’s how to throw it together, although we recommend you swing by 1 Lombard Street to try one made by the professionals.

Temperley sour

• 45ml Somerset 3yr cider brandy

• 20ml Burrow Hill apple juice

• 15ml Somerset Pomona

• 10ml white sugar syrup

• 35ml lemon juice

• 25ml egg white

• 1 Morello cherry for garnish

Pour all of the ingredients into a shaker, shake without ice briefly to combine all ingredients, then fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for roughly ten seconds to ensure sufficient chilling and dilution. Strain into a Champagne coupe and garnish with a cherry. The liqueur the coats the fruit should leave a mark on the surface of the foam.