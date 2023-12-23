Where to book New Year’s Eve in London: Restaurants with DJs

If you haven’t already got tickets to a superclub, don’t fancy standing in the rain watching Big Ben, and crave a change from the usual house parties, why not take advantage of London’s restaurant scene, with some of the top venues in town transforming into mini clubs where you can eat, drink and dance your way through New Year’s Eve and beyond. Here are 14 of our favourite options.

SMOKESTAK

The East London barbecue restaurant from David Carter is a great option for groups where guests can start with a selection of snacks, followed by a menu (£42-£54) of signature smoked meats and much loved favourites. Highlights include pastrami, pickles, mustard and dill; salted baked beetroot, goat cheese and hazlenut; and charred pork belly with barbecue glaze. Website here.

PARK CHINOIS

Park Chinois is hosting a “Shanghai Royale” themed event alongside its usual Cantonese cuisine. The renowned Salon De Chine and Club Chinois will offer an opulent immersive experience at lunch, early dinner or late night, transporting guests to 1930s Shanghai. The a la Carte menu and extended dim sum dishes will be available from 12pm at Salon de Chine alongside live entertainment from the resident pianist. Early dining will be available from 5.30pm-7.30pm across both floors. As the night draws in, Salon de Chine will play host to a live jazz band and DJ post-midnight while in Club Chinois the Shanghai Royale live cabaret show will take centre stage. Tickets from £145. Website here.

LAVO LONDON

Bring in the new year at the newly opened celebrity hotspot LAVO London, where you can enjoy a four course menu and tunes from the resident DJ. The menu is made up of dishes inspired by the flavours of the Italian coast and is accompanied by a glass of Moët & Chandon, all priced at £175. Website here.

SILVERLEAF

Silverleaf at Pan Pacific London will be hosting a spectacular New Year’s Eve ‘Ballroom Vogue’ themed party in partnership with Häus of Dons. Starting from 9pm, Silverleaf’s New Year Full Package is priced at £100 a head and includes two cocktails from the House of Suntory menu, canapés and a glass of champagne to celebrate with at midnight. Website here.

SUSHISAMBA

Sushisamba’s festive season will culminate with an electrifying New Year’s Eve disco celebration. From early dining to midnight countdown, guests will enjoy high energy DJ beats, immersive performances, and colourful samba dancers. Expect to dance all the way through to 2024. Website here.

Manteca is having a party for New Year’s Eve

MANTECA

The much loved Shoreditch restaurant focusing on in house salumeria, nose to tail cooking, hand rolled pastas and fire cooked cuts, is serving a set menu priced at £120 per head. Highlights will include contechino, lentils and mostarda; house-made ricotta with wood roasted muscat grapes; and strozzapreti alla norcina. Website here.

BIG MAMMA

Big Mamma is serving an array of dishes to have guests dancing into 2024. The ultra-luxurious set menu includes crunchy-soft truffle croquettes, Italian black caviar and a glass of organic Champagne. Alongside you can find hand-made pasta parcels filled with slow cooked ox-tail ragu and a silky parmigiano sauce and spaghetti al tartufo straight from the pecorino wheel. £84 for three courses. Website here.

BERKELEY

This year marks Berkeley’s first-ever New Year’s Eve dinner party, promising a night of delectable cuisine, lively entertainment and a festive atmosphere that will usher in the new year with glamour and style. A New Year’s Eve set menu will feature honey-glazed ham croquettes, caviar and cheddar choux buns, lobster with roasted pumpkin and pickled walnut dressing, and beef wellington served with truffle creamed potato and ‘nduja roasted sprouts. A DJ spinning soundtracks and a live band that will keep the party going all night long. Choose between early seating reservations from 18:00-19:45 for £150 per person or the later seating from 20:15-22:30 for £195 per person. Website here.

IXCHEL

Embrace the Bohemian Chic dress code for an immersive experience at Ixchel, which is hosting a One Night in Tulum party. It promises to be an enchanting journey that will transport guests to the lively spirit of the Mexican coastal town. Expect a complimentary champagne toast, setting the stage for a night filled with live music and Mexican cuisine. After dinner festivities will continue with a Mayan Goddess music journey led by the in-house DJ. £120 per person set menu with a glass of champagne on arrival and tables bookable from 8pm to 2am. Website here.

Pavyllon London is having a party for New Year’s eve

PAVYLLON LONDON

Pavyllon London is offering a six-course menu curated by multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Alléno, and a DJ set from resident DJ Lots. Yannick is regarded as one of the world’s finest chefs, holding 15 Michelin stars across his 17 global restaurants. The menu is priced at £300 per person. Website here.

BIBO

Dani García’s BiBo at Mondrian Shoreditch invites you to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a set menu and entertainment from the resident live DJ from 8pm-1am. In true Spanish style, grapes will be on hand for midnight – tradition has it that you have to eat a grape one by one, in time with the strike of midnight: if you manage to eat all of the grapes in time, you are in for a year of prosperity and good luck. Website here.

MAHYA

Mayha will be opening on a Sunday for the first time for New Year’s Eve, offering guests a choice of two sittings. A 19.00 sitting will be ideal for those who wish to dine in style before moving on to celebrate elsewhere, while the 21.30 sitting will end just in time for guests to descend to The Bar Downstairs and have a cocktail or champagne in hand at midnight. Priced at £280 per person, the New Year’s Eve package includes a welcome drink, executive head chef Jurek Wasio’s opulent ‘elevated omakase’ and a farewell surprise. Website here.

Gong

Elevate your New Year’s Eve at GŎNG Bar, Western Europe’s highest hotel bar on the 52nd floor of Shangri-La The Shard. Immerse yourself in city views through floor-to-ceiling glass, enjoying live performances, luxurious cocktails, champagne, and Japanese delights. Sip delicious cocktails and toast the new year with exquisite champagne while enjoying cabaret and live performances. Website here.

AMAZONICO

Amazoìnico, the Latin American restaurant in Berkeley Square, is transforming into a tropical disco wonderland for its “Jungle Fever New Year’s Eve Party”. Shimmering disco balls, sparkling installations and luminous neon lights will adorn the restaurant to create the backdrop for a celebration like no other. The dress code is ‘Tropical Disco Glamour’ – so guests need to dust off the flares and sequins to get ready to groove the night away. Live music and entertainment will start at 6pm with music from Banda Ipanema and Flo Collective. As the night progresses, DJ Natasha Diggs will take the spotlight, with the party going on until 4am. Website here.