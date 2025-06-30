What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On July 2025

As London fully embraces the summer weather, July offers a captivating calendar of activities for every occasion. Full of lively markets and outdoor live screens along with captivating exhibitions and immersive experiences. It’s the perfect time to enjoy world-class performances and recitals or play some sports near iconic London locations. With the sun setting later than normal, it is the perfect time to explore your favourite spots ensuring an unforgettable London experience.

Deals and Discounts

London City Airport Celebrates Italy with FREE Ice Cream

7 July – 11 July

Italy Week is coming to Tower Hill! Celebrate with FREE ice cream next to the Padel Table Tennis court at Tower Suites, 7–11 July from 12:00 – 2:00pm & 4:00 – 6:00pm daily. London City Airport is marking direct flights from LCY to Florence, Milan, Rome & Olbia — your Italian adventure starts here! Soak up the vibes, enjoy a treat, and dream of Italy.

Location: 100 Minories, Tower Hill2

Times: 12:00 – 2:00 pm & 4:00 – 6:00pm daily

More information at londoncityairport.com/campaign/italy-week

Hackett One New Change – Up to 30% discount on selected items

Sale on now

The Hackett One New Change (ONC) sale has kicked off with up to 30% off selected items across renowned collections. This is your chance to acquire high-quality Hackett pieces for less, so act fast before the best deals are gone.

How to redeem – Simply visit the store to discover all the discounts on offer. Terms and Conditions Apply*

For more visit here

Exhibitions and Experiences

The King’s Tour Artists exhibition at the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace

10 July – 28 September 2025

This summer, visitors to Buckingham Palace will see a special exhibition, The King’s Tour Artists, featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty’s own collection, many on public display for the first time. For the past 40 years, official tour artists have been personally selected by The King to accompany him on overseas tours and the works on display will provide glimpses of life on a royal tour.

Location: Buckingham Palace, London, SW1A 1AA

More information at The King’s Tour Artists

Bagpuss with Simon Postgate

17 July, doors open at 6:30pm and starts at 7:00pm

To celebrate the “Cats in Cartoons” exhibition, The Cartoon Museum is honouring Bagpuss, one of the most beloved cats of all times. Simon Postgate, son of co-creator Oliver Postgate, shares unique, behind-the-scenes stories about the making of Bagpuss and other Small films classics.

Location: The Cartoon Museum, 63, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London. W1A 3AE

Check the museum’s schedule and more here

Mary Sumner House’s Centenary

21 July, 12:30pm – 2:00pm (arrival from 12:00pm)

Mary Sumner House, the global headquarters for the Mothers’ Union, celebrates its centenary on July 21, 2025, marking 100 years since its official opening. This celebration will include snacks, drinks and a brief history of the venue and Grade-II listed building. There will also be time to explore around.

Registering your place is a must, as spaces are limited!

More information here

Kids Workshop- 26th July: The Floofs Reach For The Stars

26 July, 2:00pm

Join author-illustrator Penelope O’Neill for an interactive graphic novel workshop event! Learn how to make your own graphic novel, from designing a comic book hero and villain to mapping out a comic book strip. Plus, learn how to draw one of the adorable Floof characters from her new debut graphic novel The Floofs Reach For The Stars. There will be an opportunity for signing and Q+A afterwards!

This workshop is perfect for children aged 7-9, and will commence at 2pm, and advised to arrive a little early to be seated.

Location: The Cartoon Museum

More information for Kids Workshop- 26th July: The Floofs Reach For The Stars

Free outdoor exhibition on how St Paul’s Cathedral survived the Second World War

Now – October 2025, during Churchyard opening hours

From now until October, visitors to the Churchyard at St Paul’s Cathedral will be able to find out more about the brave group of people who kept the Cathedral standing against all odds during the London Blitz – the St Paul’s Watch. With incredible archive photos, testimonies from Watch members and local residents, and fascinating historical research, learn more about what life was like during the war at ‘Saving St Paul’s: The Watch and the Second World War’.

More information: Exhibition: Saving St Paul’s: The Watch and the Second World War | St Paul’s Cathedral

Outdoor Activities and Markets

Culture Mile On The Street

1 July, 8:00am to early evening

On Tuesday 1 July Culture Mile BID, in partnership with New London Architecture (NLA), will transform Aldermanbury into a vibrant outdoor space for rest, play and knowledge sharing as part of the wider London Festival of Architecture. Come along to this FREE programme of outdoor activities, hosting a mix of drop-in workshops and classes to sign up for.

Including a FREE BSL interpreted Fitness Class with India at 8:00am – India, a deaf instructor, will be exploring sound, silence and the body. Book India’s FREE class here.

Location: Aldermanbury, Culture Mile

More information here

Summer Markets at Paternoster Square

Now – 18 July

For six weeks, Paternoster Square will transform into a vibrant market with food chalets, a lively bar, and plenty of sunny vibes. You can relax in a deck chair while enjoying the delicious summery food and drinks offered. There will also be live sports and entertainment on a giant screen, making it the perfect urban escape to soak up the season.

The market is open seven days a week, from 11:00am to 7:00pm. The bar stays open even later, until 10:00pm.

Location: Paternoster Square and by St Paul’s Cathedral

More information here

Leadenhall Market’s vintage furniture, fashion, and craft weekend markets

12 July and 27 July, 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Pop-up events that bring vibrant market stalls back to the cobbled lanes of Leadenhall Market. Visitors can browse a curated mix of independent traders offering furniture, retro décor, fashion, jewellery, art, and gifts. With several of Leadenhall’s permanent restaurants, cafés, and bars open on market days, there are plenty of options for shoppers looking for food and drink.

Time: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

More information at https://leadenhallmarket.co.uk/weekend-markets-2025/

Landsec Experience this Summer

30 June – 13 July (no games scheduled Sunday 6 July)

Several big screen experiences will return to central London this summer offering deckchair viewing of the 138th Wimbledon Championships – more than 12,500 people enjoyed the free screenings last year.

Landsec Experience will beam live action from the world’s oldest tennis tournament into Cardinal Place in Victoria, New Street Square in Farringdon and One New Change in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral.

It is FREE to attend, and food and drink options are available.

Cardinal Place – The Garden

Enjoy the live action from Wimbledon in the sun-drenched garden at Cardinal Place with Greenwoods Sports Bar bringing drinks to Cardinal Place throughout the tournament.

Closest Tube: Victoria

More information here

One New Change – Ground floor, New Change Passage

Located on New Change Passage the views of St Paul’s couldn’t be better from the One New Change’s Wimbledon screening.

Closest Tube: St Paul’s

More information here

New Street Square, Farringdon – central square (weekdays only)

This is Landsec’s largest screening. The Refinery (Drake & Morgan) bringing drinks to New Street Square throughout.

Closest Tube: Chancery Lane

More information here

Devonshire Square Screening

Now – 7 August, Monday to Friday

The Nuveen Big Screen is returning to Devonshire Square, bringing you the best of Wimbledon 2025, captivating National Theatre plays, and special cinematic experiences. It is a summer full of FREE outdoor screenings.

More information here

Performances and Recitals

Celebrity Organ Recital by Sarah Kim

3 July, 6:30 pm – 7:30pm

Under the iconic Dome of St Paul’s Cathedral, hear their world-famous organ in the hands of one of the most exciting organists of her generation – Sarah Kim. She’s won competitions including the Sydney, Newcastle and Paris International Organ Competition, and performed all over the world, including Notre-Dame, Westminster Abbey and the Berlin Philharmonie. Now, she’ll be adding St Paul’s to that list, with a programme featuring Gustav Holst’s iconic The Planets suite as well as pieces by Ravel, Liszt, Alain and Dupré.

Location: St Paul’s Cathedral

More information: Celebrity Organ Recital by Sarah Kim | St Paul’s Cathedral

London Children’s Ballet I Ella’s Big Chance: A Jazz-Age Cinderella

4 – 6 July 2025

London Children’s Ballet presents Ella’s Big Chance: A Jazz-Age Cinderella, an original story by Shirley Hughes, adapted for the stage, featuring 50 young dancers aged 9 -16, a live orchestra, new choreography and designs. Don’t miss a magical, exciting family show full of humour and heart.

Location: Peacock Theatre

Book now Ella’s Big Chance: A Jazz-Age Cinderella – London Children’s Ballet – Peacock Theatre – Sadler’s Wells

Official London Theatre’s Kids Week

On sale now, offer available on selected performances from 21 July to 31 August

As the longest-running initiative of its kind, Kids Week has welcomed over 2.5 million young people and their families to experience the magic of live theatre for over 25 years. This summer, children aged 17 and under can see participating shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Each full-paying adult can also purchase up to two additional children’s tickets at half price – all with no booking fees.

Location: Theatres across London

More information at https://officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week/

Sports

London Sports Festival

Now – October

London Sports Festival is a unique festival of sporting installations and activations across the capital in some of London’s most iconic locations together with hidden streets and leafy backwaters. It is a place where workers, residents and visitors can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships through sport throughout the summer and beyond.

In July experience:

Padel at Tower Hill

Until 26 October, bookings open

Take part in the world’s fastest growing sport in front of the iconic Tower of London. Amidst this stunning backdrop, this new panoramic court is the ideal venue for everything from friendly matches and social gatherings to corporate challenges or competitive leagues. The court is outdoors and accessible for wheelchair users.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE – Tower Hill and Tower Gateway stations are only a short walk away

Book here

Padel Table Tennis

Until 28 September, bookings open

A new up and coming sport at Tower Suites Walkway or Mansion House! Think table tennis but with additional opportunities to bounce the ball off the walls around you. Held outdoors, each booking session is 45min long and is suitable for up to 4 players. All required equipment will be provided for you.

Tower Suites Walkway from 26 May – 28 Sept, 8:00am – 8:45pm

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY – Tower Hill and Tower Gateway stations are only a short walk away

Book here

Part of Sports Fest in Aldgate.

Mansion House from 4 July – 28 Sept, 8:00am – 8:45pm

Location: Mansion House, EC4N 80B – Bank and Mansion House stations are only a short walk away

Book here

Part of Sports Fest in Cheapside.

Pickleball near St. James’s Park

Until 28 September

Enjoy a game of pickleball in this Central London location, moments away from St. James’s Park. Gather your friends, colleagues and family and try this fun, yet competitive sport. This court is indoors, suitable in all weather conditions, for all abilities and those using wheelchairs. Each booking is 45mins and is suitable for up to four players. All required equipment is provided.

Location: St. James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Book here

Table Tennis in Paternoster Square

Bookings open soon

Table tennis is coming to Paternoster Square this July. A chance to enjoy a game with friends, family or colleagues right in the heart of the City, with all equipment provided. It’s the perfect way to add some active fun to your day!

More information here