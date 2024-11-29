What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London in December 2024

December in London is enchanting, where residents and visitors alike are immersed into the holiday spirit. With a plethora of festive activities and events located within the capital. It’s the perfect time to go ice skating, meet Santa, walk around Christmas markets, take a trip the theatre and much more. Here’s Central London Alliance’s guide to help you plan from the plethora of activities and attractions to choose from in the city.

Ice skate at Somerset House

13 November 2024- 12 January 2025

This iconic ice rink offers a truly magical Christmas experience. Skate beneath the stars, admire the historic setting, and indulge in festive treats. With gourmet dining and DJ takeovers, there’s something for everyone.

Location: Somerset House

For more information visit https://www.somersethouse.org.uk/whats-on/skate-somerset-house

Christmas in the Crescent – Local Market

19 November 2024– 6 January 2025

Walk into the Christmas spirit at Christmas in the Crescent, only moments away from the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Sip on warm mulled wine, savour delicious treats, and find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

For more information visit: www.centrallondonalliance.com/christmas-in-the-crescent

Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park

21 November 2024– 5 January 2025

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at Winter Wonderland as Hyde Park is transformed into a magical place offering a festive extravaganza with ice skating, Christmas markets, thrilling rides, family shows, and delicious foods and drinks.

For more information visit: www.hydeparkwinterwonderland.com/

London Zoo: Christmas takeover

23 November 2024– 5 January 2025

Head to the London Zoo this holiday season to explore a wonderland with Christmas Sleigh Trails, a chance to write to Santa, and meeting Santa while also encountering a diverse range of animals from around the globe.

For more information, click here

The Culture Mile Big Christmas Party

4 December 2024, 4:30-8:30pm

A festive celebration brimming with live music, dazzling lights, delicious food, drinks, and lively entertainment. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant culture and holiday spirit.

Location: St Alphage and Barbie Green, 2 London Wall Place and St. Alphage ruins

For more information visit www.culturemilebid.co.uk/events/the-culture-mile-big-christmas-party/

Aldgate Connect’s 8th edition Winter Festival

6 December 2024, 3:30-7pm

This festival is a beloved community event that transforms Aldgate Square into a festive hub. It features live music, dance performances, a lantern parade, and delicious food, creating a magical atmosphere for local and visitors alike.

Location: Aldgate Square

For more information, visit www.aldgateconnect.london/aldgateinwinter/

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in London Euston

6 December 2024– 23 December 2024

This December come aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride London as it arrives for the first time at Euston Station. The experience enjoyed by thousands across the UK now has a new home, bringing a magical Christmas tale to a beautiful historic city such as London. Our fully immersive theatrical event gives you and your loved ones an experience of a lifetime as you journey on board The Polar Express.

Time and dates: Selection times and only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with exception of 23 December 2024(will be open)

Location: Euston Station

Click here for more information and to book your ticket.

Blue Orchid Hospitality Christmas Party 2024

7 December 2024, 6 – 11pm

Celebrate the festive season with Blue Orchid Hospitality at an exclusive rooftop Christmas Party set against the breath-taking backdrop of the iconic Tower of London and Tower Bridge. This festive evening promises delicious food, great music, and an atmosphere filled with festive spirit. Book here and for further enquiries contact events@blueorchid.com

Location: The Skyline London at Tower Suites

What’s Included:3 course festive meal, half a bottle of wine per person, tea/coffee/mince pies, Christmas novelties, and DJ.

Mid-Avent Carols at St. Bartholomew the Great

8 December 2024, 5pm

Join Saint Bartholomew the Great as they celebrate the joyful hope of Christ’s coming. This magical celebration features a professional choir singing a range of well-known songs. Come participate in this beautiful service linking Advent season to Christmas and stay after the service for some mulled wine, minced pie, and delights.

Location: Saint Bartholomew the Great, West Smithfield City of London, EC1A 9DS

For more information visit https://www.greatstbarts.com/christmas-2024

The Nutcracker by the English National Ballet

12 December 2024– 12 January 2025

This Nutcracker is a magical Christmas tradition at the London Coliseum. This beloved ballet, set to of Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, transports audiences to a world of wonder. With its enchanting story, stunning choreography, and dazzling costumes, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the festive season. Click here for dates, tickets, and more.

Location: London Coliseum

Hyde Park’s Serpentine: Peter Pan Cup

25 December 2024, race starts at 9am

The Serpentine Swimming Club’s Christmas Day race is a historic tradition dating back to 1864 where brave swimmers take the plunge into the icy waters of Hyde Park’s Serpentine Lake, making it a unique and exhilarating way to celebrate Christmas in London.

For more information visit www.serpentineswimmingclub.com/our-special-races

From dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the city streets to enchanting ice rinks and Christmas market, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with captivating Christmas shows, carol concerts, and the iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a family-friendly adventure, London in December promises an unforgettable experience.