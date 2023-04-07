What sport is on the TV?

It is a mega weekend in sport across the Easter break as football continues to ramp up and the Masters gets us in the summer spirit. Here are five sport events you need to watch this weekend. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Golf: The Masters – Thursday to Sunday

It’s here. The first golf major of the year. The Masters is one of the great events in sport and got underway yesterday at the Augusta National in Georgia.

The likes of Rory McIlroy will be chasing a Green Jacket at the famous golf club and the action continues today through to Sunday.

Today is cut day, and at the end of it the field will be dramatically reduced before new pairings are announced for Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the one everybody wants to win and it’s bound to be a brilliant weekend of sport (from 1:30 on Sky Sports Golf).

McIlroy looking for his first title

Cricket: County Championship – Thursday to Sunday

It’s always good when a new season starts in any sport and cricket is no different.

The County Championship began yesterday with Surrey as champions and Middlesex back in the top flight.

Though Sky Sports show a number of matches each season, the counties themselves have started to stream their games.

That continues this week as the championship gets underway (various YouTube channels from 11am each day).

Streams at Middlesex last year were great

Rugby: Exeter Chiefs v Stormers – Saturday

This weekend sees the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup take place across Europe.

It’s always a great weekend in sport when knockout rugby comes to the fore and that’s set to continue this weekend.

Our pick of the weekend sees Exeter Chiefs take on the Stormers on Saturday afternoon.

Exeter needed extra-time to overcome French champions Montpellier in the last round while the Stormers beat Harlequins in Cape Town – this one is set to be a cracker (5:30pm, BT Sport 2)

Exeter won a thriller last week

Tennis: Monte Carlo 1000 – Sunday

Tennis gets a glamorous makeover this weekend as the sport travels to the iconic Monaco for the Monte Carlo 1,000.

This event is the first major one of the year on clay as players look to begin their preparations for the French Open in Paris.

It’s a competition worth winning, too, with the winner receiving nearly €900,000, as well as 1,000 ATP points.

Rafael Nadal has won this competition 11 times but will not feature this year as he recovers from an injury – Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the last two editions (11am, Tennis TV).

Last year’s final

Football: Liverpool v Arsenal – Sunday

It’s a packed Premier League weekend across Easter and the pick of the ties is Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool are in a poor rut of form – by their standards – and host the league leaders at Anfield.

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they edge closer to one of the most famous trophies in sport.

No game is easy in the English top flight and Arsenal cannot take a struggling Liverpool for granted (4:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League).