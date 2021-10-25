Plus500 hikes profit forecasts despite dip in new customers

Trading platform Plus500 upped its forecasts for profit and revenues for the year despite a reduction in new customer inflows crimping its third quarter earnings.

The trading platform registered four per cent reduction in profits in the three months to September, down to $128.6m from $134.2m.

Over the last same period last year, Plus500 was boosted by consumers flocking to trading platforms to deploy their savings amid lokdowns.

Income and earnings were also down on a full year basis compared to 2020, slipping to $557.6m from $780.6m.

David Zruia, chief executive, said: “Plus500 delivered another excellent performance in Q3 2021, maintaining the strong operational momentum achieved in previous periods. This has been primarily driven by the strength and agility of our technology and our ability to effectively respond rapidly to market developments, news events and customer requirements.”

26,169 new customers flocked onto Plus500’s platform over the last three months, compared to over 46,000 in the same period last year. Over 360,000 people are active on its platforms.