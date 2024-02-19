We will not live and die by Bazball results, England coach McCullum insists

VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA – FEBRUARY 01: England captain Ben Stokes chats with head coach Brendon McCullum after a look at the pitch during England practice ahead of the second test match at ACA-VDCA Stadium on February 01, 2024 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum has reiterated that his side will not be one that “lives and dies” by results after a 434-run loss to India at the weekend.

The defeat in Rajkot in the third Test of a five match tour was England’s worst in terms of runs for 90 years.

But having capitulated from a strong opening to their first innings, some have since questioned England’s commitment to Bazball, the new style of play implemented under Brendon McCullum whereby the team would rather lose trying to win than lose trying to draw.

Read more England cricketers need to be sensible with Bazball revolution preaching

Remain positive

“The positivity and confidence within the environment needs to remain,” McCullum said.

“If we do that we give ourselves the best opportunity with the talent we possess to bounce back.

“That messaging that comes from myself and the skipper will never change regardless of how we’re going. I don’t want our guys to ever doubt themselves otherwise we go back to where it was beforehand.

“When you start retreating a little bit on what you’ve done before and what you’ve said you’re trying to achieve, you’re literally living and dying every day by your results and that’s not what this team is about.

“This team is about trying to keep pushing the game forward, to try and entertain and ultimately win. It didn’t work this time around but you can only do that by providing an environment where the guys feel safe and feel they can take on the world.”

England are not out of the series despite being behind after three Tests. Wins in the fourth test in Ranchi and the fifth in Dharamsala can earn England a first Test series victory in India for over a decade.

There have been questions over the form of former captain Joe Root and fellow middle order batter Jonny Bairstow, who have struggled over the last year.

McCullum backing

But McCullum insists he will back the duo.

“Jonny’s not scored the volume of runs he would have wanted and a couple of times he’s got out kind of mildly for someone who’s got the power game he’s got,” McCullum said.

“I don’t have concerns over him. I’m not blind but he’s done so well for us. We know that a top-quality Jonny Bairstow is as good as anyone in any conditions so we’ve got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise.

“Joe will be fine. It’s a great compliment to be in a funk after three Test matches. He just has to keep backing himself and wait for the luck to turn his way.

“The fact he’s missed out in three Tests, does that surely not just mean that he’s closer to getting a big score? It’s Joe Root, crikey. I mean, seriously? The law of averages suggests he’ll fill his boots in the next two Tests.”