We must move on: Blow for Boris Johnson as leading Brexiteer Lord Frost backs Rishi Sunak

(Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Leading Brexiteer David Frost has put his support behind Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, claiming that the country must “move on.”

Frost said the party must back a “capable leader”, pointing to Rishi Sunak, who was expected to announce his bid on Saturday afternoon.

Boris Johnson will always be a hero for delivering Brexit.



But we must move on. It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos & confusion of the last year.



The Tory Party must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative programme. That is @RishiSunak. 1/2 — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 22, 2022

Lord Frost was a big player in negotiating the UK’s departure from the EU in 2019 and said it was “simply not right to risk repeating the chaos & confusion of the last year.”

He repeated his backing of Sunak in July, when he said the ex-chancellor would “would be a very able prime minister.”

“He understands the issues, can work the machine, and is a decent guy to boot. He would mark a big change in ‘feel’ from the Boris years,” Frost had said when the race was on to find a replacement for Johnson this summer.

Sunak has been the first to receive the support of at least 100 MPs, which potential candidates need to launch leadership bids next week.

Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned last week, after a six-week stint holding the keys to Number 10, in the wake of a botched mini-budget outlined in September.

A new Prime Minister is set to be announced on Friday 28 October, with party members having the deciding say in a vote between two final candidates.