Ways to overcome an ‘environment of fear’ in workplace

Being happy at work doesn’t just boost your wellbeing – it can only help to boost your bottom line.

A report recently revealed how fear-filled workplace environments cost the economy £2bn a year.

Executive leadership coach and author Margot Faraci surveyed 2,500 emerging leaders globally, revealing that almost a quarter (23 per cent) of UK leaders are unconsciously creating an environment of fear.

Commenting, Shalini Khemka CBE, founder and CEO of E2E, a provider of business-critical services aimed at entrepreneurial businesses, told City AM: “There’s an abundance of reasons why CEOs may be unhappy, such as feelings of inadequacy in a competitive environment, alongside feelings of loneliness and isolation and the pressures and responsibilities of their roles.

“On top of this, CEOs face multiple challenges in their day-to-day life, ranging from teams that are resistant to change, limited resources, communication struggles and lack of commitment to name a few.”

All this combined can contribute towards general unhappiness amongst business leaders, who are ultimately just trying their best to thrive in their industries.

Shalini has been “outspoken on the topic of loneliness at the top”, and that “there should be more conversation around supporting a positive mindset amongst CEOs.”

Studies have shown that among 242 entrepreneurs, 49 per cent reported struggling with a mental health condition. This statistic alone demonstrates the importance of discussing mental health amongst CEOs, entrepreneurs and business owners.

Shakubu said that, alongside her mission to support scaling entrepreneurs, it’s important to acknowledge that even our strongest leaders can suffer from unhappiness, and for this International Day of Happiness, CEOs should look to implement a positive change in mindset.

Offering advice on how to look after your happiness and emotional wellbeing, Shalini shared her top five tips for how to have a positive and happy mindset in the business environment.

1. Embrace self-confidence

Cultivate a positive mindset by recognising and celebrating your strengths and accomplishments. Acknowledge the value you bring to your business and trust your abilities. Confidence in your skills and decision-making fosters a positive outlook, empowering you to navigate challenges with resilience.

2. Focus on growth and learning

Adopt a growth mindset that views challenges as opportunities for growth and learning. Embrace setbacks as valuable lessons rather than failures. Continuously seek out new knowledge, skills, and perspectives to adapt to changing circumstances and improve your leadership abilities.

3. Build a supportive network

Surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors, peers, and friends who understand the unique challenges of being a female business leader. Share experiences, seek advice, and offer support to others. A strong support system can provide valuable perspectives, encouragement, and help maintain a positive mindset even during demanding times.

4. Practice self-care

Prioritise self-care to maintain mental and physical well-being. Balancing the demands of leadership with personal care is crucial for sustaining a positive mindset. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and mindfulness practices contribute to resilience, stress reduction, and overall positivity, enabling you to lead with clarity and focus.

5. Celebrate successes

Take time to acknowledge and celebrate both major milestones and small victories. Recognising achievements, whether personal or professional, reinforces a positive mindset. It serves as a reminder of your capabilities and the positive impact you are making. Share these successes with your team to foster a collective sense of accomplishment and motivation.