“Let all the the children boogie”: Waterloo celebrates 50th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust appearance with silent disco

Waterloo station will host a celebration for the 50th anniversary since the appearance of Ziggy Stardust. (Photo/South Western Rail)

Rail passengers at Waterloo will be able to (silently) dance to their favourite David Bowie’s tunes on Thursday, as the station will host a silent disco for the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

Non-profit organisation the Community Brain has set up the event alongside Community Rail and South Western Rail which for the occasion will let partygoers takeover one of its trains.

“SWR is extremely proud of the work that station groups such as The Community Brain do to make their station an integral part of the local community,” said South Western Railway’s managing director Claire Mann.

“We’re delighted to help them celebrate such an important anniversary in music history”.

Ziggy Stardust’s first appearance took place in Tolworth, south-west London, at the Toby Jug pub.

“It was at the Toby Jug pub that David Bowie unveiled Ziggy Stardust on the first night of his world-wide Spiders from Mars tour, which catapulted him to fame,” added the Community Brain’s founder Robin Hutchinson. “That’s an important moment for the history of pop music and it happened in Tolworth.”