C2C apologises for “inadvertently” causing price overcharge

C2C has apologised for increasing tickets by accident. (Photo/C2C via Twitter)

Rail operator C2C has apologised for “inadvertently ” loading the ticketing system incorrectly and causing an increase in ticket prices.

C2C, which is owned by Italian state operator Trenitalia and runs services between the City’s Fenchurch Street and south Essex, told customers who had purchased a ticket between Saturday and today they could get a refund. “We apologise for any issues this has caused,” C2C said in a statement.

Disgruntled commuters took it to Twitter to express their annoyance at the company.

“I want my 80p back,” said one user while, another added: “I know you think most may not contest but I will be getting my money back for sure.”

C2C is currently operating on a reduced timetable as a result of Omicron-induced staff shortages, but decided to restore more services following the government’s removal of the work from home order.

The decision, which was implemented by several operators such as Govia Thameslink, angered commuters and consequently forced the government to promise improvements to timetables.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said on 4 February he was in talks with train operators to bring back timetables almost to pre-pandemic levels, City A.M. reported.

“In the next couple of weeks we should start to see big improvements,” he told PA news agency in an interview. “Of course, we’re timing that alongside the fact that not everyone is back to work yet but we’re starting to see big increases in the number of people travelling.”