Watchdog orders Big Four to separate auditing units by 2024

The Big Four accounting firms — PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY — must separate their audit units from the rest of their businesses by 2024, the audit watchdog said this morning.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is asking the companies to agree to operational separation by June 2024 to ensure their audits “do not rely on persistent cross subsidy from the rest of the firm”.

Auditors have come under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent years, with corporate failures at Carillion retailer BHS led to three government-backed reviews that recommended a shake-up of audit.

However the government has not yet introduced legislation mandating change in the sector — partly due to Brexit and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

EY’s role in the collapse of Wirecard has also come under the microscope recently. The firm has been accused of failing to carry out standard audit procedure for three years at the disgraced German payments firm.

The FRC had already begun seeking voluntary changes to help speed up reform, and said on Monday it was asking the Big Four firms to agree to operational separation based on a set of principles it has already discussed with them.

Sir Jon Thompson, chief executive of the FRC, said that operational separation of audit was a “major step in the reform of the audit sector”.

“The FRC remains fully committed to the broad suite of reform measures on corporate reporting and audit reform and will introduce further aspects of the reform package over time,” he added.

Firms must submit an implementation plan to the FRC by 23 October 23, for implementation by June 30, 2024 at the latest, the regulator said.