Former speaker John Bercow is apparently so famous for his interjections of “Order!” that he is now bellowing the word in foreign languages.



The House of Commons’ ex-speaker, who left the role after 10 years in the run up to the General Election, has found new fame in a video of him shouting what has become his catchphrase on an Italian late night talk show.

Bercow’s cries of “order” have led to compilation videos on Youtube of his most vehement exhortations, but never before has he been captured on video saying it in a foreign language.



That all changed when the hosts of Italy talk show Che Tempo Che Fa asked him to shout the word in their native language.



Bercow prepared himself – checking his pronunciation was correct before contorting his face and bellowing “Ordine!” twice for an appreciative audience.



The 56-year-old shouted “Ordineeee” to cheers and applause from the audience, who were rather more receptive to the shout than Bercow’s usual crowd.



The resulting Twitter clip was retweeted more than 350 times, and garnered 1,800 likes, with one fan saying: “How long I’ve been waiting for this moment!”

But British viewers of the clip proved less enthusiastic. One, Chris Cowley, compared Bercow to “some sort of tragic, has-been, dancing bear character”.



Another, Sam Welsby, was moved to quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet to mark Bercow’s fall from grace.

“In my mind’s eye, Horatio. I saw him once; he was a goodly king. He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again” – Hamlet, Scene II,” he tweeted.



“To think that this egotist was running our parliament,” lamented another social media user.

