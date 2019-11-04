The seven candidates to take over from John Bercow and step into the House of Commons’ speakers chair have been announced this morning.

After 10 years in the chair, Bercow will be replaced this evening in the speaker’s election after a secret ballot is held.

Preceding the vote will be speeches from each of the seven candidates, with proceedings chaired by Father of the House Kenneth Clarke.

Sir Linsday Hoyle (1/8 odds)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Labour MP for Chorley stands in front of The Houses of Parliament with his dog Gordon

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is the favourite with bookmaker Ladbrokes to become the next speaker, after spending nine years as Bercow’s deputy.

Hoyle has been a Labour MP for the Lancashire seat of Chorley since 1997 and has previously been a member of the trade committee and the European scrutiny committee.

He said he would ensure “the stability and leadership the House of Commons requires in order to remain at the centre to our political system” if elected.

He attracted attention on Twitter over the weekend for posting a curious photo of himself watching the Rugby World Cup final, where he was not facing the screen.

Harriet Harman (16/1 odds)

Harriet has twice served as caretaker leader of the Labour party and was deputy leader under Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband

The House of Commons’ longest serving female MP – known as the Mother of the House – is also considered a chance to win the secret ballot.

Harman has twice served as caretaker leader of the Labour party and was deputy leader under Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband.

She was also a justice minister and solicitor general in Tony Blair’s government.

The Camberwell and Peckham MP told Sky News she would be a “robust” speaker.

“I think it also needs a real firm hand on the tiller,” she said.

“It needs somebody who is really tough, with a bit of the hind of a rhino.”

Dame Eleanor Laing (12/1 odds)

Dame Eleanor Laing (middle) has served as deputy speaker under John Bercow

Dame Eleanor Laing has also been a deputy speaker under John Bercow and comes in at the second line of betting with bookmakers.

Laing has, like Hoyle, been an MP since 1997 and serves the constituency of Epping Forest.

The Conservative MP recently told The House magazine there is “a lot to be done to take our democratic system onto the next stage” and claimed there needs to be “less testosterone and less aggression”.

Chris Bryant (12/1 odds)

Labour Party MP Chris Bryant was deputy leader of the House of Commons during Gordon Brown’s prime ministerial term and has also written a biography of parliament

Chris Bryant is also on the second line of betting and has considerable experience in parliamentary procedure.

The Labour MP for Rhondda was a Church of England Vicar and BBC employee before entering the political arena.

The 57-year-old was deputy leader of the House of Commons during Gordon Brown’s prime ministerial term and he has also written a biography of parliament.

Bryant has vowed to shorten Prime Minister’s Questions if he is chosen to become speaker.

Meg Hillier (50/1 odds)

Meg Hillier is the chair of the Public Accounts Committee and has been the Labour and Co-operative MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch since 2005.

Hillier has chaired inquiries at the Public Accounts Committee into Crossrail and the BBC’s pay policies.

She is considered a rank outsider to become speaker by Ladbrokes.

She said to the Hackney Gazette: “In these turbulent times, we need to defend our parliamentary democracy with ever-greater diligence and fortitude.”

Rosie Winterton (50/1 odds)

Rosie Winterton was Labour chief whip under Ed Miliband and has also served as shadow leader of the House of Commons

Rosie Winterton is another deputy speaker of the house, but is considered a rank outsider for the top job.

Winterton was Labour chief whip under Ed Miliband and has also served as shadow leader of the House of Commons.

She has been MP for Doncaster Central since 1997.

Sir Edward Leigh (100/1 odds)

Conservative MP Edward Leigh arrives in Downing Street in central London on September 2, 2019

Sir Edward Leigh is a real roughie at 100/1 with bookmakers.

Leigh is one of the most experienced politicians in Westminster having served as MP since 1983.

The Tory MP has only served in a major role once, when he was a junior trade minister under Sir John Major.