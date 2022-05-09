Watch the moment Russia’s envoy in Poland is doused with red paint, facing protestors shouting ‘fascist and murderer’

Screenshot from Twitter posted by Piotr Halicki

The Kremlin’s envoy in Poland was met with raucous crowds shouting ‘fascist and murderer’ at an event to mark Russia’s ‘Victory Day’, before being doused in red paint.

Sergey Andreey was pictured covered in the the liquid, resembling blood, as he attempted to attend a memorial event at the Warsaw Soviet military cemetery,

A crowd, with many people holding Ukraine flags, met him as he marked Russia’s victory day, marking the day the USSR declared victory against Nazi Germany77-years-go.

According to the Telegraph, the Russian Embassy in Poland cancelled the official memorial ceremony amid a fierce backlash from officials.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has led to a fierce diplomatic backlash, including over the purchase of oil, with Moscow announcing it was cutting off energy to Warsaw last month.

Poland has taken in more than three million refugees from Ukraine according to the United Nations.

The footage from the incident was posted on Twitter by Piotr Halicki.