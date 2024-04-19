WATCH: Tesco picks up market share despite cost of living concerns

In a rush
Tesco has eaten into the market share of a host of other grocers

Britain’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, has traded in line with raised expectations, posting a total operating profit of £2.8bn for the full year. 

In a statement to markets on April 10, chief Ken Murphy thanked a slew of price cut schemes for the lift, which saw profit exceed the board’s expectations by £50m last year. 

