Tesco hikes profit forecasts and launches share buyback programme

Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket, has hiked its forecasts for full year profits and kicked off a share buyback programme.

Stronger than expected demand for the food retailer’s products prompted it to raise expectations for retail operating profits to between £2.5bn and £2.6bn.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said: “We’ve had a strong six months; sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we’ve outperformed the market.”

Tesco will purchase £500m of shares, the first tranche of buybacks, from investors by no later than October next year, the firm said.

More to follow.