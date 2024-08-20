Watch: Rocket engine explodes at a UK spaceport in the Shetland Islands

Screenshot from X of the exploding rocket. Credit: @FutureJurvetson)

A rocket engine has exploded on the launchpad of a new UK spaceport in the Shetland Islands, its German operator’s have confirmed.

Spacecraft firm Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) said no-one was injured in the explosion and regular operations would return “as soon as possible.”

The launch test had been taking place on Monday evening at Saxavord Spaceport, which first opened in May, on the island of Unst.

Billowing smoke and flames could be seen at the bottom of the rocket, which became engulfed in flames.

A rocket engine explodes during a launch test at the UK's new spaceport in Shetland pic.twitter.com/JQHjUHoxzj — Gareth O'Connor (@garethoconnor) August 20, 2024

RFA said an “anomaly” had led to the “loss of the stage” during what was one a of a number of trials expected to be carried out before progressing to launch.

“The launch pad has been saved and is secured, the situation is under control, and any immediate danger has been mitigated,” the spokesperson added.

“We develop iteratively with an emphasis on real testing. This is part of our philosophy and we were aware of the higher risks attached to this approach. “

The RFA said it would now work with local authorities and the new spaceport to determine what caused the incident.

A statement from Saxavord said: “This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage.

“We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations.”