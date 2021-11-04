Boasting more than 100,000 titles in formats ranging from DVD, Blu-ray to 4K Ultra HD, it is safe to say CinemaParadiso.co.uk has film and TV covered.

Operating the classic DVD-by-post rental format (with some modern tweaks) the company takes pride in ensuring customers can experience the glory of cinema throughout all eras, countries and styles. Besides the impressive range, format quality is also a high priority. The service stocks the newest blockbusters available in stunning 4K, as well as perfectly remastered classics, because if something’s worth watching, it’s worth watching right.

Get an exclusive 30-day free trial worth up to £14.99 when you visit online at CinemaParadiso.co.uk/XMAS21.

Offer valid till 1 December 2022.