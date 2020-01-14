Games Workshop shares hit a record high this morning after it enjoyed rising profits over the first six months of the financial year.

In a continuation of the success which has driven its share price up more than 1,000 per cent over the last five years, the Nottingham-based company behind the Warhammer game series said this morning that earnings rose by nearly a half over the period up to 1 December.

Games Workshop’s stock was valued at 6,950.21p this morning, up nine per cent for the day. It also gave guidance that pre-Christmas trading was “in line with expectations”.

The figures

Pre-tax profit rose to £58.6m for the period, a 43 per cent gain versus the same period in 2018.

Revenue grew 18 per cent to £148.4m, while cash generated from its operations was £60.4m, a huge rise on the 2018 figure of £36m.

The company hiked its dividend to shareholders this morning to 100p.

What Games Workshop said

Chief executive Kevin Rowntree said: “Our business and the Warhammer Hobby continue to be in great shape.

“We are pleased to once again report record sales and profit levels in the period. The global team have worked their socks off to deliver these great results. My thanks go out to them all.”