Want a better workforce? Help shape it then

If employers want young people with future-facing skills, they must become more involved in education, writes Chris Hayward

The UK faces a critical talent crunch.

The twin forces of artificial intelligence and the net-zero transition are reshaping every sector – so we need an education system that prepares young people for the modern economy.

At the same time, persistent social immobility continues to hold back productivity. If we fail to fix the disconnect between education and employment, our global competitiveness will suffer.

The UK’s talent pipeline is leaking. As young people across the country receive their A-Level and GCSE results, employers are reporting record skills shortages, even as a generation of young people struggles to access meaningful opportunities.

Employers worried about growth should act earlier

For business leaders focused on growth, that’s a red flag. In an era where innovation and adaptability determine market share, a future-ready workforce is not a nice-to-have – it’s a hard-edged economic necessity.

That is why education strategies must blend academic rigour with employability, creativity and life skills.

Employers – particularly in high-value sectors like finance, tech, law and life sciences – must play a more active role in shaping the system that develops their current and future workforce.

At the City of London Corporation, we are already putting this approach into practice. Through a network of academies, schools and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, our Family of Schools serves over 10,000 young Londoners from diverse backgrounds.

We know success in the boardroom begins in the classroom, so we focus on building skills for the real economy: digital fluency, green capabilities, communication, problem-solving and cultural literacy.

This is supported by targeted investment, such as the City Premium Grant – a ring-fenced fund enabling schools to offer career-focused programmes, mentoring, industry visits and enrichment experiences. In the past year, it has supported over 12,000 learners and educators. These interventions raise ambition, improve readiness and drive inclusion.

Read more Training investment has dropped by £10.9bn since apprenticeship levy introduced

Education should be treated as core infrastructure, like roads and the power gri

There is a clear economic case for action. The City of London generates £109bn annually and sustains 678,000 jobs – one in every 48 UK workers. To sustain this, we need a workforce that reflects the Square Mile’s diversity and has the skills to succeed in a globalised economy.

Education must be treated not as a cost centre but as core economic infrastructure – as vital as roads, ports or power grids.

That means putting employability at the heart of education policy, expanding access to early career experiences – especially for underrepresented groups – and aligning public investment with growth industries.

The private sector has a vital role. Mentoring, work placements, sponsorship and curriculum co-design are not just good PR – they’re strategic talent investments.

We’ve seen this through the City of London Academy Trust’s apprenticeship academy, which pairs young people with professionals across sectors, opening doors that might otherwise remain closed.

But the work cannot stop at entry level. Employers must ensure equity of progression and invest in upskilling their workforce. Our partnership with Progress Together supports UK Financial Services in retaining and promoting high-performing talent from all socioeconomic backgrounds. This is social mobility in action – workforce diversification with tangible economic returns.

The call to action is clear.

For policymakers: focus on the return on investment of education, not just exam scores. Prioritise skills that drive productivity – digital, green and human – and support initiatives that build character and confidence alongside knowledge.

For businesses: act now. Don’t wait for the perfect policy climate. Your reward will be future-ready recruits, a more inclusive and competitive economy, and faster growth.

The UK has the talent. What’s needed is a system that can deploy it effectively.

Chris Hayward is the policy chairman at the City of London Corporation