Wandsworth and Lambeth face surge testing after 'significant' cluster of South African variant found

Extra testing will take place in Wandsworth and Lambeth after a “significant” cluster of the South Africa variant of Covid-19 was found in the boroughs.

A total 44 confirmed cases were found in the boroughs along with an additional 30 probable cases.

All identified cases are isolating or have completed their isolation, and their contacts have been traced and asked to isolate.

Locals and those who travel through or work in the affected areas are being urged to get a PRC test, to help control or suppress any new cases.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I urge anyone over the age of 11, living, studying or working in these boroughs to book a Covid-19 PCR test via your local council website as soon as possible, regardless of whether you have symptoms or not, so that we can identify and limit the spread of this variant.

“Londoners have worked incredibly hard to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases across the capital, and it’s vital that we do everything we can to control this variant by taking a test and following the rules.”

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for NHS Test and Trace, added: “The cluster of cases of the variant first identified in South Africa found in parts of South London, predominantly the Lambeth and Wandsworth areas is significant.

“It’s really important people in the local area play their part in stopping any further spread within the local community.”