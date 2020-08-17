Wales to use predicted grades for A-level results in U-turn

Wales is to award pupils A-levels in line with their predicted grades after a backlash against the use of an algorithm to moderate results.

Welsh minister for education Kirsty Williams, said: “Working with Qualifications Wales and WJEC we have sought an approach which provides fairness and balances out differences in the standards applied to judgments in schools.

“Given decisions elsewhere, the balance of fairness now lies with awarding Centre Assessment grades to students, despite the strengths of the system in Wales.

“I am taking this decision now ahead of results being released this week, so that there is time for the necessary work to take place.

“For grades issued last week, I have decided that all awards in Wales, will also be made on the basis of teacher assessment.”

The Scottish government previously backtracked on its decision to moderate grades using a computer algorithm.

Northern Ireland today announced that GCSE pupils would receive teacher predicted grades.

The UK government is under considerable pressure to follow suit.