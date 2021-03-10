VW strategy chief quits to pursue smart boats

Volkswagen strategy chief Michael Jost is set to quit his role to pursue smart boat building with his family, a statement on his website said today.

“Since 1996 I am leading a weekend marriage and family. Now corona has brought me home and we’ve realised that we can live together. I want to stay here. I thank you all and I do apologise if it was ‘too much’ sometimes,” Jost said, after more than a decade with the group.

Jost joined the Volkswagen unit Skoda in 2010, where he oversaw product management and product strategy until joining Volkswagen as brand chief strategy officer in 2015.

The strategy chief drove the Volkswagen’s transition to becoming a leader in electric vehicles after becoming the head of group strategy product in 2018.

“What’s next? After smart cars, it’s now smart boats, a nautical passion that I want to devote myself to with my family,” Jost said.

The news comes ahead of Volkswagen’s Battery Day, which helped boost its share price last year, and the group’s annual media conference, events scheduled for March 15 and 16, respectively.

Volkwagen’s divisions are set to boost their electric offerings later this year, with Porsche, Skoda and Seat units producing electric models.

