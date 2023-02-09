Mercedes Benz makes first UK court appearance as ‘dieselgate’ class-action lawsuit begins

German carmaker Mercedes Benz today appeared in a UK court over its alleged part in the ‘dieselgate’ scandal.

Lawyers acting on behalf Mercedes Benz drivers asked a London court to let them launch a class-action type lawsuit against the German firm over claims it cheated on emissions tests.

Class-action specialists Leigh Day and Pogust Goodhead called on London’s High Court to give them opt-out status to bring forward the claim.

This opt-out status would let the law firms bring forward a single claim against Mercedes Benz on behalf of more than 100,000 people.

The lawsuit alleges Mercedes Benz misled its customers by using ‘defeat devices’ to cheat on regulatory emissions tests.

Carmakers are accused of seeking to hide the levels of toxic nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide (NOx) emissions coming out of their diesel cars to pass regulatory tests.

Volkswagen AG – which owns the Porsche, Audi, SEAT, and Lamborghini car brands – has paid out more than €30bn (£26.6bn) in compensation and legal fees over its part in the scandal including a $14.7bn settlement with US authorities.

In 2020, the UK’s High Court ruled against Volkswagen in a claim brought forward on behalf of 90,000 British drivers, in stating the carmaker misled its customers by cheating on emissions tests.

In July 2022, Mercedes Benz was subject to similar collective action type lawsuit brought forward on behalf of German drivers over its alleged manipulation of emissions tests.

Leigh Day’s senior partner Martyn Day said: “We believe Mercedes willingly misled its customers and these claimants have a right of compensation against the car manufacturer.”

The High Court judge is expected to reach a decision on whether to give the case opt-out status at the end of the two-day hearing tomorrow.

Mercedes Benz was approached by City A.M. for comment.