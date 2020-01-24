Vodafone is the UK’s most complained about provider for broadband, landline and mobile, according to regulator Ofcom.

The firm topped the broadband complaint charts for the second quarter in a row, between July and September last year.

The Ofcom report said thousands of customers had complained to them regarding the supplier’s poor customer service, faulty devices and issues with installation.

However there was a small decrease in total complaints received for broadband, mobile and pay-TV, while landline remained relatively the same.

EE and Sky were the least complained about broadband providers.

Sky was also the least complained about pay-TV provider, while rival Virgin was the most complained about, largely due to handling complaints.

Virgin Media was also one of the most complained about mobile providers along with Vodafone.

Tesco Mobile was the least complained-about pay-monthly mobile provider, while EE attracted the fewest complaints among landline providers.

Talktalk and Plusnet were also heavily criticised as broadband providers.

Ofcom director of consumer policy, Fergal Farragher, said: “People have never had more choice in the phone and broadband markets.

“It’s also never been easier to switch your service. So companies that don’t prioritise great service could see customers leaving them for ones that do.”

Fairness framework

These measures from Ofcom bring the sector in line with the approach of energy and financial services areas, said Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.

“This ‘fairness framework’ means the regulator will be watching closely for providers’ sharp practices that cause people to unfairly lose out, and that any concerns are promptly resolved,” he added.

“If you feel you aren’t being treated fairly, let your provider know. You can take your complaint to the relevant ombudsman if you aren’t happy with their response.”

‘Simply not good enough’

The number of problems broadband customers are facing “is simply not good enough”, according to head of home products and services at Which, Natalie Hitchins.

“With faults, service and provisioning issues making up nearly a third of these complaints, suppliers should now be dishing out automatic compensation – and Ofcom should take them to task if this is not the case.

“Out of contract customers are most likely to be paying too much for their broadband service, so those who are unhappy should contact their provider or look to switch. End of contract notifications, set to be introduced next month, should help customers know when to ditch deals they’re unhappy with and go elsewhere.”

Ranked: The UK’s worst broadband providers

Provider Complaints per 100,000 customers (average is 15) Vodafone 26 Plusnet 22 TalkTalk 22 Virgin Media 20 BT 13 Post Office 10 Sky 5 EE 5

Ranked: The UK’s worst mobile operators