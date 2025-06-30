Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 strike £343m deal

Vodafone and Virgin Media 02 have signed a new deal. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Vodafone has received a boots worth £343m from Virgin Media O2 just a few weeks after its mega merger with Three was finally approved.

Virgin Media O2 has agreed to pay £343m for a tranche of mobile spectrum from Vodafone UK in a deal which is hoped will help shore up its network capacity amid widening concerns over mobile connectivity, especially in London.

Mobile spectrum refers to the specific radio frequencies within the electromagnetic spectrum that are used for wireless communication by mobile phones and other mobile devices.

It’s a limited resource that allows devices to connect to cell towers and access services like voice calls and internet data

If the transfer – 78.8MHz of spectrum – is approved by Ofcom, the move would give Virgin Media O2 control of around 30 per cent of the UK’s total mobile spectrum, bringing it closer in line with Vodafone There and BT’s EE.

Executives say the deal will allow the company to improve network performance for both retail and wholesale users.

But it also comes amid deeper structural issues in the UK’s telecoms market, where patchy rollout and legal wrangling over land access have left the country – particularly London – lagging its European rivals on 5G.

The new spectrum will be deployed gradually over the medium term, with part of the cost funded through Virgin Media O2’s recent minority stake sale in infrastructure joint venture Cornerstone.

The deal is part of a wider mobile network sharing agreement signed with Vodadone last year.

Under the arrangement, the newly merged VodafoneThree will now participate in joint infrastructure use with Virgin Media O2 for at least a decade.

London stuck in the slow lane

The move comes as data points to a worsening digital divide.

London now ranks as the worst-performing European capital for 5G availability and quality, according to the latest figures.

Coverage blackspots are becoming more visible, even as operators prepare to retire legacy 3G networks – Virgin Media O2’s switch-off is due by the end of 2025.

Much of the problem stems from reforms to the ‘electronics communications code’ in 2017, which cut site rents by up to 90 per cent and removed landowners’ ability to negotiate commercial terms.

The intention was to accelerate the rollout by reducing costs – but in practice, it’s triggered a wave of litigation and stalled new infrastructure builds.

Over 1,000 disputes have now reached the property tribunal system since the rule change, compared to just 33 in the three decades prior.

Hospitals, schools, councils and other public bodies have been drawn into court battles with operators over forced rent cuts and site access.

A market under pressure

Virgin Media O2’s spectrum purchase adds to the £2bn it says it is already investing in its mobile network.

But competition has sharpened. VodafoneThree – which now serves over 27m users – has pledged £11bn in new network upgrades over the next decade, including £1.3bn in capital expenditure this year alone.

BT’s EE continues to lead on rural reach and network performance, according to Ofcom benchmarks.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave the VodafoneThree merger after extracting a series of commitments, including tariff protections and investment pledges.

But some consumer advocates and unions have warned the reduced number of players may ultimately mean less choice and weaker competition in the long term