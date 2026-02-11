Vision Ridge Partners Raises ~$2.4 Billion for Flagship Sustainable Real Assets Strategy

Vision Ridge Partners (“Vision Ridge” or the “Firm”), a sustainable real assets investor managing approximately $5.6 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, today announced the successful close of Sustainable Asset Fund IV (“SAF IV” or the “Fund”), which between the Fund and related vehicles, raised approximately $2.4 billion of capital commitments, marking Vision Ridge’s largest fundraise to date. The Fund received strong support from both existing limited partners and new investor relationships globally, including well-respected sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, public pensions and consultants.

SAF IV represents a near-doubling of Vision Ridge’s predecessor vehicle, demonstrating strong institutional recognition of and demand for the Firm’s investment strategy amidst shifting global energy transition policy frameworks and regulatory considerations. The Fund focuses on Vision Ridge’s mission of combating climate change while delivering strong financial returns by targeting investments across the energy, transportation, and agriculture sectors. The Vision Ridge team is leveraging its decades of industry experience and deep relationships to build a dynamic SAF IV portfolio, sourcing and monetizing assets by working hand-and-glove with management teams to transform their businesses.

“Completing our largest fundraise since Vision Ridge’s inception just over a decade ago – and doing so during a period of uncertainty in the energy transition sector – we believe underscores the confidence investors have in our differentiated platform and time-tested team,” said Reuben Munger, Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Vision Ridge. “We think the scale of SAF IV, coupled with our active, operations-driven approach to transforming complex assets, positions us to meaningfully improve climate change adaption, catalyze additional industry impact, and drive strong returns for our investors for years to come.”

The close of SAF IV follows a year of significant transaction activity, team growth and Firm momentum. To date, Vision Ridge has committed up to approximately 30% of the Fund across investments, including most recently GSSG Chikuden, a utility-scale battery storage developer in Japan; VEMO, a clean mobility platform in Mexico; and Pelican Energy TCI, the electric utility serving the Turks & Caicos Islands. Other 2025 achievements include the appointments of PJ Jannuzzi as Head of Asset Management and Jeff Bishop as Operating Partner as well as Firm AUM exceeding $5 billion.

Justin Goerke, Founding Partner and President at Vision Ridge, added, “Last year marked a strong period of growth and development for Vision Ridge. Looking ahead, we are excited to apply the same discipline that has defined our approach since day one as we continue to deploy SAF IV’s capital to targeted opportunities emblematic of our investment thesis. We are grateful for the trust and support of both new and longstanding investors and are energized by what lies ahead.”

The close of SAF IV follows the $1.25 billion close of SAF III in April 2021 and $700 million close of SAF Annex Fund in January 2023.

About Vision Ridge Partners

By seeking to deliver superior investment returns, Vision Ridge mobilizes capital to address humanity’s greatest challenge: climate change. The Vision Ridge team seeks to leverage its diverse, complementary skillsets, deep industry experience, and strong network of relationships to execute investments across sustainable real assets, with a focus on energy, transportation, and agriculture. Vision Ridge manages approximately $5.6 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally. For more information visit: https://vision-ridge.com.

