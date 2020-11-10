Virtual events company Hopin raises £125m leading to £2bn valuation

Hopin, the UK virtual events provider, has raised $125m from venture capitalists, including Tiger Global and Accel, helping to drive a surge in its valuation to $2bn from $43m less than a year ago.

As the new coronavirus kept people indoors to try to contain its spread, conferences moved online, benefiting Hopin, which has 3.5m users on its platform compared with 5,000 in February.

“We started the year with six people at Hopin, and we are ending the year with close to 250,” chief executive Johnny Boufarhat told Reuters.

The company raised $6.5m in February and $40m in June.

Other investors include IVP, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Northzone, Salesforce Ventures and Seedcamp.

‘No-brainer’

“Backing Hopin was a no-brainer – it was one of the quickest deals we’ve ever agreed,” said Paul Murphy, partner at Northzone.

Hopin, which counts the United Nations, Apple and Spotify amongst its customers, allows meeting participants to network online in new ways, exchange virtual business cards, and get a summary of their new connections after an event.

Boufarhat said he will only consider raising money again if Hopin decides to buy another company or invest in a new product.

“We are profitable now and if we can use this money and take us all the way to an IPO that would be fantastic,” he said.