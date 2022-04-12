Victoria to become first regional host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026

Victoria will be the sixth Australian host of the Commonwealth Games

The Australian state of Victoria has been selected to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Games, to be staged in Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, will be the first to take place predominantly in a region rather than a single city.

The last edition took place in Australia four years ago and organisers have struggled to attract bids for the multi-sport event.

Victoria had long been the clear frontrunner and event chiefs entered into exclusive talks with their counterparts Down Under in February.

Birmingham is due to host this year’s Games, which run from late July to early August.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria,” said its president Dame Louise Martin.

“Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision for hosting our major multi-sport event.”

Melbourne has a long history of staging major sport, as home to the Australian Open tennis tournament and a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It also became the fourth Australian host of the Games in 2006, following Sydney (1938), Perth (1962) and Brisbane (1982).

“Commonwealth Games Australia is thrilled to welcome the athletes of the Commonwealth back to Australia,” said it’s president Ben Houston.

“We look forward to working with both the CGF and the Victorian Government to bring the Games to life across Victoria in 2026.”