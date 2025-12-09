Verstappen future in doubt as Red Bull rocked by third key departure in a year

Marko fast-tracked a teenaged Verstappen into F1

Red Bull Racing have been rocked by the departure of Helmut Marko, the man credited with turning them into Formula 1’s most dominant team, after 26 years with the organisation.

Marko is the third pivotal figure in the team’s F1 success to leave in the last year, following design guru Adrian Newey and team principal Christian Horner.

The 82-year-old Austrian’s exit will increase speculation about the future of Max Verstappen, given his central role in the Dutchman’s four F1 titles.

“I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” said Marko.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.”

It comes after Verstappen narrowly missed out on a fifth drivers’ title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, as Britain’s Lando Norris, of McLaren, won his first World Championship.

Verstappen pays tribute to mentor Marko

Marko, who raced in F1 during the 1970s until suffering a career-ending injury, began working with Red Bull in the 90s and became the brand’s key advisor in F1.

That gave him ultimate responsibility for Red Bull and its sister teams, and credit for the eight drivers’ titles shared by Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen since 2010.

“Thank you, Helmut,” Verstappen wrote on social media. “We’ve achieved everything we ever dreamed of together. I’m forever grateful for your belief in me.”

Verstappen, 28, was fast-tracked into F1 as a teenager by Marko and has a contract within Red Bull until 2028 but has been linked with rival teams amid upheaval at the outfit.

Newey left earlier this year to take up a role at Aston Martin, while Horner was jettisoned mid-season amid deteriorating results having survived allegations of misconduct.

“It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us,” said team principal Laurent Mekies.

“He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades. This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter. His departure will leave a void, and we will truly miss him.”