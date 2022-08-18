‘Vast shoes to fill’: Amol Rajan to replace Jeremy Paxman as new University Challenge host

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Advertising Week)

Amol Rajan is set to become the new host of BBC Two’s University Challenge, replacing ex-Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman.

Paxman had hosted the show for 29 years, and said in an announcement this week: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

Rajan will leave his role as BBC News media editor and the role was “dream-come-true territory”.

“I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants.”

“It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa,” he said.

He added that he had “vast shoes to fill”.

Rajan has worked at The Independent, where he was editor and then editor-at-large when it became digital-only. He started with the Beeb back in 2016.