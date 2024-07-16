Vanquis Bank reports surprise balance sheet hit after investigation

After an internal review, specialist lender Vanquis Bank has reported a further hit to its balance sheet.

In an unscheduled trading update, published ahead of its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024, the bank said that, following a “comprehensive review of our balance sheet,” it had been forced to reevaluate some historical balances.

The firm said following its full year results on 27 March, it had committed to ” address its growing Vehicle Finance Stage 3 receivables.”

Following the review, the lender has revised Stage 3 balances down by £29m and said it would book the charge against the value of the vehicle finance portfolio.

Further, Vanquis said £16m of the charge would represent a restatement of the prior year’s results.

In addition to the charge against receivables, management said the bank had also identified “a further £11m of one-off items related to the write-down of development costs for a now redundant mobile app, property dilapidations and other sundry balances.”

In a footnote in the trading update, the group added that as part of the balance sheet review, it had identified gross customer interest earning balances were understated by £51.6m.

As a result of these write-offs, the lender said it would no longer hit its return on tangible equity and profit targets for the year. Vanquis also said it Tier 1 capital ratio would fall below the 19.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent range set by the board.

Ian Mclaughlin, chief executive officer, commented: “We have been carrying out a comprehensive review of our balance sheet and this has led to the revaluation of some historic balances. While finding these one-off items is disappointing, it does mean that our financial position is now clearer and more stable.

Mclaughlin added: “Our trading performance towards the end of the first half of 2024 was encouraging, with year-to-date growth in customer numbers, at better margins, and a return to growth in receivables in June.”

Vanquis said it remained on track to deliver £60m of cost savings by the end of 2024, and “complaint costs remain within previously guided levels and industry-wide initiatives to act against spurious complaints continue.”

In May, Vanquis said it had experienced a high volume of “spurious complaints” from a single claims firm regarding past lending practices. At the time, it said that despite its best efforts, complaints remained “unacceptably high” and that it would undertake legal proceedings against the company.