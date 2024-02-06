Valentine’s Day wine: Buy these for the one you love (or yourself)

Love it or loathe it, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. A day where we traditionally show our devotion to partners through the medium of food, drink and over-priced flowers. Speaking for myself, you can leave the wilting roses at the florist but whatever your relationship status may be, one way to really make the day special is with a glass of something superb.

Long-term Love

Champagne de Saint-Gall ‘Orpale’ Grand Cru 2012, £47.95, The Champagne Collection

Over many Loves together, it can be easy to become complacent. You have your routines; you know what you like. Break free from the rut and reward your longevity by going the extra mile with this sensational champagne. A beautiful Blanc de Blancs from a great year and a premium producer this is something a bit different, a bit special and as it has just been released, something previously untried. Ripe lemons and buttery brioche, assuredly fine bubbles, whispers of toast and smoke. Show your long-term love you can still surprise them.

Newlyweds

Love by Leoube, £16, Tesco

You are probably exhausted from all the wedding plans but still in the giddy throws of newly wedded bliss. After the inundation of friends and family at the big day you want some low-key time to yourselves to relax and bask in the honeymoon glow. No one needs the stress of planning bells and whistles so opt for your favourite take away and enjoy an appropriate nod to the day with this romantic organic rosé. Pale pink from Provence in a simple stylish bottle the gently lilting fruits and crisp finish make it an easy pair for everything from spicy curries, Asian noodles, or sushi. An excellent price too, which is probably appreciated after the wedding expense. Embrace the easy win!

Dating

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne NV, £71.95, Fortnum & Mason

An established couple with a few months under your belt, you still need to impress on your first Valentines together and this delicious, full-bodied champagne arrives in a pretty pink gift box, delivering double points for effort and presentation. Veuve Clicquot’s House motto may be “only one quality, the finest”, but this is a champagne that is all about having fun. A flavourful riot of red cherries, rose hips and strawberries with a vibrant spritz of grapefruit zest and a joyfully creamy effervescence. This is a celebratory sparkling rosé that encourages you to relish the moment and raise a glass in toast to your growing relationship.

Wooing

Gusbourne Sparkling Rosé 2019, £55, Gusbourne.com

Turn heads and hearts on Valentine’s Day by showcasing your incredible taste and woo your intended with effortlessly elegant, enduringly English Gusbourne. Here is a bottle that will highlight your passion for local produce and your savvy wine knowledge in supporting the super cool UK wine scene. Newly released, this wine softly unfolds with seductive whispers of summer berries and blossoms underpinned with a crisp, refreshing line of minerality and a satisfyingly refined finish. A sensational wine to make someone feel special, each sip seems to promise springtime – and romance.

Solo celebrations

Grauer Burgunder ‘Kalkmergel’ Pinot Gris 2021, £23.99, Majestic

You have gone rogue on Valentine’s Day and will be celebrating yourself in splendid solo glory, thank you very much. Forgo the fripperies of fizz for this beautiful, intriguing, slightly unusual still wine with its ethereal, onion-skin glow. As unique as you are, the grapes have been hand-harvested and the wine aged using the finest quality oak barrel making this German Pinot Gris both full of flavour and graced with a fine structure that can match a variety of dishes. Take the day by the horns and honour yourself with a wine that lets you know you are worth it. Who needs romance when there is fantastic Pinot Gris like this around.