Vacheron Constantin’s 270-year journey pulls up to Harrods

The latest news and trends from our London Time watch supplement

If you go down to Knightsbridge today, you’re sure of a big surprise. And it doesn’t end with the soaring takeover of Harrods’ entire facsia with all manner of perpetual calendars and tourbillons looming as you emerge from the Sloane Street exit.

Vacheron Constantin – AKA Switzerland’s most venerable horological name, in continuous production for 270 years – has taken over Harrods’ Fine Watches room too, on the ground and lower-ground floors.

The latter is where the Genevoise marque’s immersive ‘The Quest’ exhibition, fresh from Abu Dhabi, Tokyo and Hong Kong, culminates. Not only is Vacheron’s in-store boutique showcasing its latest ‘métiers d’art’ masterwork, but the spiral stairway has been transformed with awe-inspiring views of the Milky Way.

Here, you can choose a date and location to illuminate an astrological chart of the night sky at that exact moment, echoing the brand’s celestial casebacks. ‘The Quest’ runs until Thursday 13th November; vacheron-constantin.com

