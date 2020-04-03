US unemployment surges as coronavirus lockdown takes toll

US unemployment surged in March as coronavirus sent the economy into a tailspin, official data has shown.



US employers laid off 701,000 workers in March after hiring 275,000 in February, the Labor Department (DoL) said. Analysts had been expected a fall of 100,000.



The figures represent an abrupt end to the US labour market’s winning streak, which has seen it add jobs for 113 straight months.



However, things are in fact much worse than the non-farm payroll figures out today suggest.



Jobless claims figures from the Labor Department have shown that 10 million Americans have claimed for unemployment insurance in the last two weeks.



For today’s non-farm payroll data, the department surveyed companies in the middle of the month. This was before coronavirus lockdown measures took hold.



The unemployment rate shot up to 4.4 per cent in March from 3.5 in February, the DoL said. But that figure is likely to surge in the coming months.



More to follow.