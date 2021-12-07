US tech firms dominate web searches reaching more than 40m monthly hits each

Google owned AI Lab DeepMind turned a profit for the first time in 2020 according to Companies’ House filings (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Alphabet’s Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft are the only website publishers to reach more than 40m people in the UK each month, according to Ipsos Iris data.

Alphabet websites, which includes Google’s home page for search and YouTube reached 49.7 million people aged over 15 in the UK in October – everyone in the country who used the internet.

Facebook, who also owns Instagram, reached 48.7 million people (98 per cent of internet users over 15), while Amazon reached 45.7 million (reach of 92 per cent).

The BBC scored fifth in the ranking, and was the highest featured news site, with 39.1 million people clicking on a BBC site in October.

Three other news sites made it into the top 20 list, which measured online audiences. These include Mail Metro Media, News UK and The Independent and Evening Standard.

Ipsos Iris notably replaced Comscore as the industry-recognised standard in April this year, and its data is derived from 10,000 representative participants. The participants have meters installed across 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage.

This data is combined with data from participating websites which are tagged so all devices visiting the site can be identified and logged, as reported by the Press Gazette.