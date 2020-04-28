US stocks open higher as investors cheer states reopening and 3M results

Wall Street has opened higher after mask-maker 3M posted strong results and as investors anticipate the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Dow Jones index was up 1.2 per cent shortly after the bell. The S&P 500 was also 1.2 per cent higher and the Nasdaq had climbed 0.5 per cent.

European stocks were also trading higher as investors looked past falling oil prices to governments’ plans to reopen economies after lengthy coronavirus lockdowns.

The UK’s FTSE 100 was two per cent higher in afternoon trading, while Germany’s Dax was up 1.6 per cent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 had risen 1.8 per cent.

In the US, markets were boosted by conglomerate 3M, which makes the N95 respirator mask. Its shares jumped six per cent after it reported a rise in income. However, in a sign of the uncertainty pervading the economy it suspended its 2020 forecast.

Stocks also rose as investors took stock of moves by some states to lift certain coronavirus restrictions.

Georgia, Alaska, South Carolina and Oklahoma have already let some businesses reopen. Colorado, Tennessee, and Montana are among states planning to ease restrictions over the coming days.

It comes amid tentative signs that the spread of coronavirus is slowing in the US, which is the world’s worst-affected country.

“Stock markets in positive territory for a second day on Tuesday, with investors growing in confidence as we head into peak earnings season,” said Craig Erlam, market analyst at currency firm Oanda.

Stocks rose despite many firms reporting falls in profit, Erlam said. “Companies seem to be getting the economic data treatment, in that expectations are now so low that they’re basically being given a free pass.”

The mood has also been helped by yet more fiscal and monetary stimulus. Last week, Congress passed another $480bn (£390bn) bill, largely to support businesses. The Bank of Japan on Monday said its bond purchases would be unlimited.

However, oil markets remain under severe pressure as storage runs out and demand slumps due to the coronavirus slowdown.

The WTI crude oil price, the US benchmark, today fell 2.9 per cent to $12.41 per barrel. Brent crude recovered somewhat from a sell-off yesterday, rising 3.9 per cent to $20.76 per barrel.