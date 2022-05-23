US private equity titan Sycamore abandons bid for Ted Baker

Private equity giant Sycamore has pulled out of the race to snap up iconic fashion firm Ted Baker.

The retailer said the US private equity firm no longer part of its sale process, and revealed it had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

“The Board of Ted Baker also reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time. The Board confirms that Sycamore Partners Management L.P. is no longer participating in the formal sale process”, it said in an announcement this morning.

Ousted Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin had notably given his support for taking the retail giant private following a rocky performance since his departure.

Kelvin has reportedly given his support to Sycamore after the formal sale process started earlier in April, stating that Sycamore would be able to provide the investment needed to turn the company around.

London-listed Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process, but did not reveal who this was.

Authentic Brands Group, the management company behind Reebok and Forever 21, was reportedly considering to make a bid for Ted Baker.