US President Donald Trump to visit UK ahead of General Election

US President Donald Trump will make a visit to the UK ahead of the General Election next month.

Trump will visit from Monday, 2 December to Wednesday, 4 December for a Nato meeting, and will attend a reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The president, who will travel with the first lady Melania Trump, will use the meeting to review Nato’s “unprecedented progress on burden-sharing”, the White House said in a statement this afternoon.

The visit, less than two weeks before the General Election on 12 December, comes after Trump waded into the Brexit debate.

Trump said Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Prime Minister Boris Johnson should work together to secure a trade deal with the US after Britain leaves the European Union.

He told reporters at the White house: “I like them both. I think Boris will get it right. They’re both friends of mine. What I’d like to see is for Nigel and Boris to come together. I think that’s a possibility.”

During a radio interview with Farage, Trump also said a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for Britain.

On his last visit to the UK in June the president was greeted by protests in London, including a giant Trump baby balloon.

Ahead of the state visit Trump slammed mayor of London Sadiq Khan, saying he had done a terrible job as Mayor of London” and “has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States”.