US Open: British champion heading back to school for GCSE’s

Mika Stojsavljevic, who on Saturday won the junior US Open, has said she will be back in school on Tuesday despite her success.

The 15-year-old tennis star from Hammersmith was the first Brit to triumph in a junior slam at Flushing Meadows in New York since Heather Watson won the tournament in 2009.

The Londoner studies at Loughborough Amherst School, which is tied to the LTA National Academy.

“I’m going back to school [Year 11] on Tuesday. I’m flying back then going back to school,” Stojsavljevic said.

“I have my GCSEs this year, and obviously it’s important to get those done. We’ll see after that.

“I hate maths! I haven’t got my timetable yet, but I’m sure it will be pretty intense. It probably might be a little bit different for me.”

Added Stojsavljevic: “In our set-up, it’s only tennis players in our classroom. They have made these really small classrooms to make sure it’s just focused on us.

“So I think it will be a little bit easier just being with tennis people.

“But around school it might be a little bit different.”

Other junior champions include Laura Robson (Wimbledon, 2008) and Andy Murray (US Open, 2004).

Stojsavljevic latest in line