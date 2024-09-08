US Open: British champion heading back to school for GCSE’s
Mika Stojsavljevic, who on Saturday won the junior US Open, has said she will be back in school on Tuesday despite her success.
The 15-year-old tennis star from Hammersmith was the first Brit to triumph in a junior slam at Flushing Meadows in New York since Heather Watson won the tournament in 2009.
The Londoner studies at Loughborough Amherst School, which is tied to the LTA National Academy.
“I’m going back to school [Year 11] on Tuesday. I’m flying back then going back to school,” Stojsavljevic said.
“I have my GCSEs this year, and obviously it’s important to get those done. We’ll see after that.
“I hate maths! I haven’t got my timetable yet, but I’m sure it will be pretty intense. It probably might be a little bit different for me.”
Added Stojsavljevic: “In our set-up, it’s only tennis players in our classroom. They have made these really small classrooms to make sure it’s just focused on us.
“So I think it will be a little bit easier just being with tennis people.
“But around school it might be a little bit different.”
Other junior champions include Laura Robson (Wimbledon, 2008) and Andy Murray (US Open, 2004).
Stojsavljevic latest in line
- Veronica Burton, 1970 French
- Buster Mottram, 1972 French
- Sue Barker, 1975 Australian
- Michelle Tyler, 1976 French
- Amanda Brown, 1982 Australian
- Amanda Brown, 1983 Australian
- Annabel Croft, 1984 US
- Annabel Croft, 1984 Wimbledon
- James Baily, 1993 Australian
- Andy Murray, 2004 US
- Laura Robson, 2008 Wimbledon
- Heather Watson, 2009 US
- Oliver Golding, 2011 US
- Henry Searle, 2023 Wimbledon
- Mika Stojsavljevic, 2024 US