US court dismisses antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

US court has thrown out a lawsuit against Amazon.com after the tech giant was accused of antitrust violations.

The court dismissed claims relating to the website banning third-party sellers from offering better deals for their products elsewhere.

Amazon’s motion to dismiss the complaint was granted by Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

The complaint was submitted last year by Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine.

The Office of the Attorney General said it believed the Superior Court had “got this wrong.”

A spokesperson said that the office was considering its legal options. “Its oral ruling did not seem to consider the detailed allegations in the complaint and a recent decision of a federal court to allow a nearly identical lawsuit to move forward,” they said.

There was not a reason given for the dismissal of the case.