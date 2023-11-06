Sir William Lewis likely to back out of Telegraph bid

British media executive Sir William Lewis is expected to withdraw from the Telegraph auction as he takes the helm at The Washington Post. Sir William Lewis. Wikipedia/U.S. Department of Agriculture/ Lance Cheung/Multimedia PhotoJournalist)

British media executive Sir William Lewis is expected to withdraw his bid from the Telegraph auction as he prepares to take the reins as the new chief executive of The Washington Post.

Lewis, who has held roles at The Daily Telegraph, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, will officially lead the American daily from the start of next year.

Amazon, which owns The Washington Post, is hoping the media veteran can turn around the struggling broadsheet as it faces traffic declines. It recently said it is slashing 240 jobs as it looks at losses of $100m (£81m) this year.

The former Telegraph editor had secured funding to potentially reacquire the publication, which he planned to revitalise digitally.

But due to the challenges presented by his new role, he is highly unlikely to bid for The Telegraph in the current sale, according to sources close to The Telegraph.

The auction for The Telegraph and the Spectator magazine kicked off in October and is expected to last until early next year.

Other high-profile media actors who could snap up the right-leaning publications include media mogul Rupert Murdoch, British media company Daily Mail General Trust (DMGT) and German publisher Axel Springer.

Lewis succeeds interim boss Patty Stonesifer, following the departure of long-time chief executive Fred Ryan.

Alongside his top media positions, Lewis co-founded The News Movement, which aims to provide reliable information to young people on popular social media sites which are often plagued with ‘fake news’.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos described Lewis as an “exceptional, tenacious industry executive”.

City A.M. attempted to contact Lewis for confirmation of his intentions.