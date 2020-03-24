US coronavirus: Trump aims for business as usual by Easter

President Donald Trump said he wants to reopen the US within less than a month, despite the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the country.



Millions of Americans are currently under state orders to stay at home, however Trump has indicated that he wants to get the economy up and running again as soon as possible.



Read more: UK government’s £330bn coronavirus package could be targeted by criminals

On Monday he indicated that he was already considering how to restart business life when a 15-day shutdown ends next week.



“I would love to have it open by Easter. I would love to have it open by Easter,” Trump said today, according to the Guardian.



“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”



However New York governor Andrew Cuomo has warned against ending advice to stay home too quickly. New York is currently the centre of the US coronavirus outbreak, with 25.665 confirmed cases.



“If you ask the American people to choose between public health and the economy, then it’s no contest.



Read more: Coronavirus: US could become epicentre and India announces lockdown

“No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life,” he said at a convention center in Manhattan that is being repurposed as an emergency hospital for coronavirus patients.



Cuomo said it is projected that the state will need 140,000 beds at the peak of the outbreak, which could still be 14 to 21 days away, compared to the 53,000 that are currently available.

