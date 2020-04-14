US coronavirus deaths hit 25,000 after doubling in one week

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the US surged past 25,000 today, according to a Reuters tally, marking a doubling of the death toll in just one week.

The US, which has the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more deaths from Covid-19 than any other country.

In total almost 597,000 cases have been reported in America — three times more than any other nation. Nearly 2m cases have been recorded worldwide.

The US yesterday reported roughly 1,500 new fatalities, marking a fall from its daily average of 2,000. Another 1,500 new deaths have been reported so far today with many states yet to report, according to the Reuters data.

It came amid escalating tensions between US officials and Donald Trump over the president’s handling of the crisis and the country’s strategy for lifting lockdown measures without sparking a second wave of infections.

In a bizarre press conference last night Trump attacked US media and fellow politicians for criticising the approach to the pandemic.

He also falsely claimed to have “total authority” over when states reopen schools and businesses in what was described by one TV network as “the biggest meltdown from a US president” ever seen.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo today said Trump was “spoiling for a fight” over coronavirus.

However, Cuomo called for an end to partisanship and said the House would have to work together to battle the crisis.

“The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage in it,” he added.

New York is the worst affected city in the US, with nearly half of the total deaths across the entire country.

However, hospitalisations in New York fell for the first time today, sparking hopes the virus may have reached its peak in the state.