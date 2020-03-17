Universal to release films online due to coronavirus spread

Universal Pictures said it will make its films available online the same day they are released in the cinema, as the coronavirus keeps people worldwide in lockdown.

The decision by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, will take effect from 10 April with the release of Dreamworks Animations firm Trolls World Tour.

The move ends the traditional approach of showing a film exclusively in cinemas, typically

for a 90-day window, before releasing it on other platforms.

It is a reaction to the coronavirus spread, which has led to the closure of cinemas in New York and Los Angeles, total lockdown of the population in Spain and France, and plunging demand elsewhere.

UK-listed Cineworld warned last week that coronavirus could threaten its future as a company.

NBCUniversal will “continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve,” the company said in a statement, adding it will revisit the strategy when the current situation changes.

NBCUniversal said that by Friday, recently released films including The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma will be available from sister companies Sky and Comcast and on a variety of on-demand services. The suggested price will be $19.99 (£16.30) in the US for a 48-hour rental, and the equivalent price elsewhere.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” said NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell in a statement.